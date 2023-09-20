Video Ad Feedback
Striking autoworker checks fridge to see what she can feed her sons
The economic impact of the UAW strike is hitting people inside and outside the auto industry. CNN's Gabe Cohen reports.
03:24 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Striking autoworker checks fridge to see what she can feed her sons
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Garland's response to GOP accusations
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They were condemned': Iranian president reacts to five Americans freed from prison
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment police arrest man accused of fatally shooting neighbor's son
01:16
Now playing- Source: WFTV
Video Ad Feedback
Police investigating death at Patriots home game
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch the moment five Americans freed from Iran land on US soil
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Americans freed from Iran arrive in Qatar
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shares how teens were able to escape
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out on decision to try and overturn the election
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Filled with false claims': Dale fact-checks Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gen. Mark Milley on a 'mistake' he made with Trump
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I absolutely refute': Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Romney claims Pence behaved 'ungodly' as VP. Hear Pence's response
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police bodycam captures rescue in waist-high floodwaters
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schiff: Trump's comments 'music to the ears' of prosecutors
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Voters should take this threat from Trump seriously
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN