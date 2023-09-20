Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan attends the 34th ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting in Jakarta on September 4, 2023. (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Singapore will not become 'vassal state' between China and US, says foreign minister
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan tells Christiane Amanpour how the city-state is trying to navigate the precarious state of China-US relations.
Singapore will not become 'vassal state' between China and US, says foreign minister
