As a child, Muriel Saenz survived political unrest in Central America. As an adult, she now helps those who have had to flee their homelands for safety.
Video Ad Feedback
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
As a child, Muriel Saenz survived political unrest in Central America. As an adult, she now helps those who have had to flee their homelands for safety.
04:21 - Source: CNN
Champions for Change 8 videos
As a child, Muriel Saenz survived political unrest in Central America. As an adult, she now helps those who have had to flee their homelands for safety.
Video Ad Feedback
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Digital Wolf 05
Video Ad Feedback
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
keilar cfc 2020 screen
Video Ad Feedback
Brianna Keilar has learned a lot about pain
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Cooper Hatch_00015313.png
Video Ad Feedback
Sanjay Gupta reveals stories from Somalia that changed his life
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CFC Bolduan Ternan SHORT_00041618.png
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a poisoning': Parents say son died after taking just one pill
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
champions uncommon way collage
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchors on uncommon approaches to their lives and careers
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 champs cnn anchors
Video Ad Feedback
Revealing your biggest fears
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anderson cooper champions for change serious
Video Ad Feedback
Why rule breakers rule
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN