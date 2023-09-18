Video Ad Feedback
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
As a child, Muriel Saenz survived political unrest in Central America. As an adult, she now helps those who have had to flee their homelands for safety.
04:21 - Source: CNN
Champions for Change 8 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brianna Keilar has learned a lot about pain
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sanjay Gupta reveals stories from Somalia that changed his life
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a poisoning': Parents say son died after taking just one pill
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchors on uncommon approaches to their lives and careers
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Revealing your biggest fears
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why rule breakers rule
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN