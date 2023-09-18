Video Ad Feedback
Former football player tackles mental health crisis
Harry Miller gave his all on Ohio State University's football team. But his toughest fight was off the field, battling depression. CNN's Phil Mattingly shows how his fellow Buckeye is inspiring student athletes across the country and proving strength in the face of vulnerability.
