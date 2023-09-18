Parents of mass shooting victim help fellow survivors heal

After losing their daughter in the Aurora, Colorado, theater attack, Sandy and Lonnie Phillips turned their grief into compassion for others touched by mass shootings.
After losing their daughter in the Aurora, Colorado, theater attack, Sandy and Lonnie Phillips turned their grief into compassion for others touched by mass shootings. CNN's Anderson Cooper shows how the couple is helping survivors find paths forward.
