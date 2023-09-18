Video Ad Feedback
Parents of mass shooting victim help fellow survivors heal
After losing their daughter in the Aurora, Colorado, theater attack, Sandy and Lonnie Phillips turned their grief into compassion for others touched by mass shootings. CNN's Anderson Cooper shows how the couple is helping survivors find paths forward.
Champions for Change 14 videos
Why hip-hop is much more than music for these freestyle rappers
The 'Amazing Grace' of music to alleviate memory loss
Former football player tackles mental health crisis
Hip hop maven Sophia Chang champions mentorship for women of color
Asylum-seekers fleeing violence find an 'angel' of mercy
The shelter striving to rescue every savable animal by 2025
Wolf Blitzer goes on journey after learning his grandparents were murdered at death camp
Brianna Keilar has learned a lot about pain
Sanjay Gupta reveals stories from Somalia that changed his life
'It was a poisoning': Parents say son died after taking just one pill
CNN anchors on uncommon approaches to their lives and careers
Revealing your biggest fears
Why rule breakers rule
