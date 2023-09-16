These five people have been arrested in connection with the death of a South Korean national in Duluth, Georgia. On the top row, from left, are suspects Eric Hyun, Gawon Lee and Hyunji Lee. On the bottom row are Joonho Lee, left, and Joonhyun Lee. A sixth suspect, a juvenile, is not pictured.
Video Ad Feedback
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
Newsroom
Six people who identified themselves as members of a religious group called the 'Soldiers of Christ' have been arrested in connection to the death of a South Korean woman who was beaten and starved in Georgia, authorities said. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.
02:23 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
These five people have been arrested in connection with the death of a South Korean national in Duluth, Georgia. On the top row, from left, are suspects Eric Hyun, Gawon Lee and Hyunji Lee. On the bottom row are Joonho Lee, left, and Joonhyun Lee. A sixth suspect, a juvenile, is not pictured.
Video Ad Feedback
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, and Dan Cogdell, rear, as the articles of his impeachment are read during the his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down the results in Paxton's Senate impeachment trial
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derek Van Dam 12p 9/16
Video Ad Feedback
Tropical strom warning in effect along New England coast
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Li Shangfu
Video Ad Feedback
China isn't saying why defense minister hasn't been seen in public for weeks
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
derna libya drone
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on scene where Libya flood hit worst
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BOEBERT
Video Ad Feedback
Boebert apologizes after new video appears to contradict her account about what happened at theater
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: A positive Covid-19 at home test is displayed on May 02, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. Covid cases are on the rise across most of the United States with an estimated 51 percent increase in cases over the past 14 days. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Body aches, fever': Doctor distinguishes difference between Covid and flu
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tuchman pkg noaa plane
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter joins hurricane hunters from cockpit of 'flying weather station'
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Conference by Elon Musk at Viva technology startups and innovation fair 2023 in Paris, France, on June 16, 2023 .
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk's comments about Taiwan sparks uproar
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leesburg Stockade vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
How this young group of girls played an important role in fight against segregation
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Video Ad Feedback
Hugh Jackman to separate from his wife of 27 years
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American actor and tech investor Ashton Kutcher speaks to CNN about his urging of EU policymakers to grant tech giants like Facebook and Google a reprieve from new privacy rules that would prohibit them from using automatic detection tools to combat child pornography.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Ashton Kutcher's plea to lawmakers on proposed child abuse legislation (2020)
05:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Judge Chutkan
Video Ad Feedback
How Trump's intimidation tactics could speed up federal election interference case
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
appalachian trail hike nikki bettis 01
Video Ad Feedback
After divorce, single mom takes her 15 kids on 7-month hike of a lifetime
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
1 tsa theft affil
Video Ad Feedback
CCTV shows US airport staff appear to be stealing from hand luggage
01:22
Now playing
- Source: WSVN
GM workers with the UAW Local 2250 Union strike outside the General Motors Wentzville Assembly Plant on September 15, 2023 in Wentzville, Missouri. In the first time in its history the United Auto Workers union is on strike against all three of America's unionized automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, at the same time.
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what the UAW strike means for consumers
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN