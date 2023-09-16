Video Ad Feedback
'Beaten and starved for weeks': Authorities on South Korean woman found dead in Georgia
Six people who identified themselves as members of a religious group called the 'Soldiers of Christ' have been arrested in connection to the death of a South Korean woman who was beaten and starved in Georgia, authorities said. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.
