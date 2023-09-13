Video Ad Feedback
Why farmers are sprinkling volcanic dust in their fields
A Scottish startup is spreading crushed basalt rock on farmland to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
03:08 - Source: CNN
Call to Earth 136 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why farmers are sprinkling volcanic dust in their fields
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How 'Living Seawalls' can help coastal communities
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Endangered snails bred in captivity are released into the wild
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bursting the bubble on climate change
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring a tropical island paradise
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Submarine that sucks plastic from the ocean tested in the US
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Kristine Tompkins is a rewilding pioneer
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Mexico City needs more bugs
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting the land of the spirit bear
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Saving one of the world's most trafficked birds
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These photographers are working to protect the oceans
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conservationists want humans and flying foxes to coexist
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This indigenous community created a marine refuge in Canada
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The conservationists guarding whales from ship strikes
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The UK zoo in the midst of a baby boom of rare species
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conservationists are building ceramic nests to help endangered penguins
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bamboo school cultivates green warriors
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Paula Kahumbu: Voice of the wild
24:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hyperrealistic paintings of animals promote conservation
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The award-winning conservationist fighting to save a forest
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Going green in one of Africa's top safari destinations
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Protect our oceans, protect our future': Young people come together for Call to Earth Day 2022
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting Patagonia's precious fjords
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The 'Interceptor' capturing plastic trash at the source
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cleaning up one of the world's most polluted waterways
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring Hong Kong's oyster reefs
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sylvia Earle: Diving for hope
24:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Australian teenager making the ocean safer for sharks
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN