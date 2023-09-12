DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 08: Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends a panel discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Schauspielhaus theatre on September 8, 2021 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The event is launching the new theatre season. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)
How Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's daughter helped the author 'get over herself' for her first children's book
Award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks to Christiane Amanpour about writing her first children's book "Mama's Sleeping Scarf."
How Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's daughter helped the author 'get over herself' for her first children's book
DOUZROU, MOROCCO - SEPTEMBER 11: A woman sits amongst the rubble of her village that was almost completely destroyed by Friday's earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. Over 2600 people are now reported dead following the large earthquake that struck below villages in the High Atlas mountains around 70km south of Marrakesh.
'We will take assistance from any country, including France,' says Moroccan official
'Remoteness and elevation are most challenging aspects' in Morocco quake relief, says aid worker
'He needs to reassure people he is in charge': Analysts weigh disappointing Biden polling news
Eighty years in, the Blind Boys of Alabama are here to stay
In 'The Last Politician,' a 20th century pol takes on 21st century challenges
'Democracy First' foreign policy has 'gone by the wayside', says veteran U.S. diplomat
'It's important that the nations that pollute pay for it,' says UN climate official
Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (C) looks on as he is inaugurated as Gabon's interim President, in Libreville on September 4, 2023.
African coups mark 'end of an era for France', says fmr. French Minister
Rahm Emanuel: Russia depending on North Korea for arms 'is not where a superpower wants to be'
'Child abduction is genocide,' says Ukrainian activist
Don't tell our soldiers they're too slow, says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
KIEV, UKRAINE - MARCH 31: A voter emerges from the voting booth after filling out her ballot for Ukraine's presidential election on March 31, 2019 in Kiev, Ukraine.
US 'should not push Ukraine to hold elections' during wartime, says anti-corruption activist
Experts on Ukraine drone attacks: 'Technology will never take away the grim reality of war'
Amanpour sees Ukraine's drone training first hand
