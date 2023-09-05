Gabon's new strongman General Brice Oligui Nguema (C) looks on as he is inaugurated as Gabon's interim President, in Libreville on September 4, 2023. Gabon's coup leader vowed after being sworn in as interim president on September 4, 2023 to restore civilian rule through "free, transparent and credible elections" after a transition and amnesty prisoners of conscience. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
African coups mark 'end of an era for France', says fmr. French Minister
Amanpour
Former French Minister and senior director of the Atlantic Council's Africa center Rama Yade talks to Christiane Amanpour about the military takeover in Gabon and the recent string of coups across sub-Saharan Africa.
13:11 - Source: CNN
