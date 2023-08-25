Video Ad Feedback
John Kerry: US 'not sitting around waiting for a breakthrough' with China on climate
US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry talks to Paula Newton about the progress that's being made in the fight against climate change and they discuss the complexity of working with China and Russia to lower emissions.
16:25 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
John Kerry: US 'not sitting around waiting for a breakthrough' with China on climate
16:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jason Isbell performs 'Save the World'
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My heart has broken': Hawaii Governor on wildfires
12:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
"Craven" support for Trump at GOP debate, says a political observer
13:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist: Prigozhin's head given as a prize to Putin's generals
14:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We will 'build up a village' on the moon, vows head of European Space Agency
07:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She was a tower of strength': Golda Meir's grandson on the Israeli PM's leadership
11:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Biden administration has capitulated completely to the Saudi government,' says activist
09:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Victory for democracy around the world,' says analyst as Guatemala picks a new president
07:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The bereaved parents driving a school bus across America to fight gun violence
10:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is climate change, we don't have to use our imaginations anymore,' says leading scientist
08:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What the killing of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate means for Latin America
14:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Economic turmoil in Russia
13:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There are so many questions' about Hawaii wildfires, says state's Lieutenant Gov.
11:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China's behavior has brought Japan and South Korea together to work with the US says former ambassador
06:24
Now playing- Source: CNN