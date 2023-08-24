Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist: Prigozhin's head given as a prize to Putin's generals
14:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We will 'build up a village' on the moon, vows head of European Space Agency
07:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She was a tower of strength': Golda Meir's grandson on the Israeli PM's leadership
11:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Biden administration has capitulated completely to the Saudi government,' says activist
09:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Victory for democracy around the world,' says analyst as Guatemala picks a new president
07:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The bereaved parents driving a school bus across America to fight gun violence
10:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is climate change, we don't have to use our imaginations anymore,' says leading scientist
08:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What the killing of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate means for Latin America
14:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Economic turmoil in Russia
13:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There are so many questions' about Hawaii wildfires, says state's Lieutenant Gov.
11:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China's behavior has brought Japan and South Korea together to work with the US says former ambassador
06:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House advisor: 'Bidenomics is building the economy'
12:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Afghanistan has become an open prison': Former Afghan MP reflects on two years of Taliban rule
12:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What if you could shoot a gun into the past? Filmmaker Jared Moshé asks the question in 'Aporia'
07:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former prosecutor: Trump could be 'president from behind bars'
13:30
Now playing- Source: CNN