Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, reportedly died when a private jet he was said to be on crashed on Aug. 23, 2023, killing all 10 people on board. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Journalist: Prigozhin's head given as a prize to Putin's generals
Amanpour
Paris bureau chief for the New York Times Roger Cohen and Russia Editor for The Economist Arkady Ostrovsky discuss the shocking Russian reports that Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash.
14:36
Amanpour
Amanpour space interview
We will 'build up a village' on the moon, vows head of European Space Agency
07:13
07:13
TOPSHOT - picture dated November 1973 of Israel Prime Minister Golda Meir during a radio adress conference in Tel Aviv after the so called "Kippur war" opposing Israel to Egypt. (Photo by Gabriel DUVAL / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL DUVAL/AFP via Getty Images)
'She was a tower of strength': Golda Meir's grandson on the Israeli PM's leadership
11:01
11:01
Amanpour Saudi
'Biden administration has capitulated completely to the Saudi government,' says activist
09:01
09:01
guatemala presidential election
'Victory for democracy around the world,' says analyst as Guatemala picks a new president
07:38
07:38
Bus Oliver gun violence
The bereaved parents driving a school bus across America to fight gun violence
10:58
10:58
Flooding in Palm Springs on August 20, 2023.
'This is climate change, we don't have to use our imaginations anymore,' says leading scientist
08:08
08:08
Amanpour Jorge Castañeda
What the killing of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate means for Latin America
14:09
14:09
Amanpour Guriev
Economic turmoil in Russia
13:17
13:17
Amanpour Hawaii
'There are so many questions' about Hawaii wildfires, says state's Lieutenant Gov.
11:51
11:51
Amanpour Biden Japan
China's behavior has brought Japan and South Korea together to work with the US says former ambassador
06:24
06:24
Amanpour Bernstein
White House advisor: 'Bidenomics is building the economy'
12:37
12:37
afghanistan
'Afghanistan has become an open prison': Former Afghan MP reflects on two years of Taliban rule
12:28
12:28
Aporia film still
What if you could shoot a gun into the past? Filmmaker Jared Moshé asks the question in 'Aporia'
07:42
07:42
Amanpour Cohen
Former prosecutor: Trump could be 'president from behind bars'
13:30
13:30