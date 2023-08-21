Video Ad Feedback
The bereaved parents driving a school bus across America to fight gun violence
Patricia and Manuel Oliver tell Paula Newton why they drove a school bus across America to fight gun violence and say that they feel it is their "duty" to act after their son was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018.
10:58 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
The bereaved parents driving a school bus across America to fight gun violence
10:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is climate change, we don't have to use our imaginations anymore,' says leading scientist
08:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What the killing of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate means for Latin America
14:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Economic turmoil in Russia
13:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There are so many questions' about Hawaii wildfires, says state's Lieutenant Gov.
11:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
China's behavior has brought Japan and South Korea together to work with the US says former ambassador
06:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House advisor: 'Bidenomics is building the economy'
12:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Afghanistan has become an open prison': Former Afghan MP reflects on two years of Taliban rule
12:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What if you could shoot a gun into the past? Filmmaker Jared Moshé asks the question in 'Aporia'
07:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former prosecutor: Trump could be 'president from behind bars'
13:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We have to brace ourselves for further provocations', warns Polish ambassador
09:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maui wildfires: Once 'unthinkable' disasters are happening across the world
09:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Gender apartheid': Former UK Prime Minister accuses Taliban of 'heinous and vicious' crimes against women
15:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's a hopeful day but we still have to remain vigilant': Writer previously imprisoned in Iran reacts to Americans' release from Iranian prison
08:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We're far from the finish line': Lawyer on imprisoned American's release from Iran's notorious Evin prison
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN