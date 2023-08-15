Aporia film still
What if you could shoot a gun into the past? Filmmaker Jared Moshé asks the question in 'Aporia'
Filmmaker Jared Moshé discusses his new film "Aporia" which deals with the emotional risks of time travel and he talks about releasing his film in the midst of strikes that have brought Hollywood to a standstill.
