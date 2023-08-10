Video Ad Feedback
'We're far from the finish line': Lawyer on imprisoned American's release from Iran's notorious Evin prison
Human rights lawyer Jared Genser talks to Christiane Amanpour about his client Siamak Namazi, who, after more than seven years imprisoned in Iran, has been released from Tehran's Evin prison and is now under house arrest.
06:34 - Source: CNN
