Amanpour Nicola Benedetti
'Shifting perspectives for the better': World-renowned violinist takes classical music in a new direction
Amanpour
Grammy Award-winning violinist Nicola Benedetti speaks to Bianna Golodryga about taking on "the role of a lifetime" as director of Edinburgh International Festival and the future of the classical music world.
