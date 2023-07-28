This pool image distributed by Sputnik agency shows Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
'Russian propaganda is beginning to fall apart,' says Pulitzer Prize-winning historian
Amanpour
Award-winning journalist and author Anne Applebaum tells Bianna Golodryga that the weak turnout at Russia's Africa summit proves President Putin is losing influence in Africa.
09:32
Amanpour 15 videos
09:32
Amanpour Nobel Peace Prize Winners
"We document human pain": Nobel Peace Prize Laureate on seeking justice in Ukraine
07:44
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Ai-Da Robot, an ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, looks towards Aidan Meller during a press call at The British Library on April 4, 2022 in London, England. Ai-Da will open her solo exhibition LEAPING INTO THE METAVERSE at the Venice Biennale this year curated by Meller. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)
AI ushering in a 'profound change in our relationship to machines,' says tech pioneer
20:25
This picture taken on April 26, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows a screen displaying the logo of ChatGPT, the conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
AI news anchors and the future of journalism
10:53
A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Our brave new AI working world
14:05
BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 18: A boy points to the AI robot Poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022 in Beijing, China. The 2022 World Robot Conference kicked off on Thursday in Beijing. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Love and relationships in the era of Artificial Intelligence
02:20
Women's world cup
Two soccer legends on paving the way, breaking taboos and the historic 2023 World Cup
08:00
Amanpour Service
Kremlin leaders 'shaken in their confidence' in Putin, says Russia scholar
12:48
TOPSHOT - Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat is mobbed by supporters during a rally ahead of the July 13 parliamentary vote to elect Thailand's next prime minister, in front of Central World in Bangkok on July 9, 2023. (Photo by Tananchai KEAWSOWATTANA / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP) (Photo by TANANCHAI KEAWSOWATTANA/THAI NEWS PIX/AFP via Getty Images)
'We will win definitely, if not immediately': Thailand's blocked election winner sends a message to supporters
10:35
Amanpour Traister Trippi
Republicans trying 'to roll back the enlightenment' with culture wars, says journalist Rebecca Traister
18:16
Amanpour Climate Change
'Climate change is not a tragedy, it's a crime': The team taking on Big Oil
14:05
Amanpour Women's Soccer World Cup
Female soccer stars starting 'to get the attention they deserve,' says journalist
05:29
HONG KONG, CHINA - JUNE 19: Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law looks on during a press conference on June 19, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Law announced his plans to run in the opposition camp's primaries in the lead-up to Hong Kong's Legislative Council elections. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Wanted by Hong Kong, activist says he's paving his way home
17:23
Amanpour Whitehead
'There's a way that the city shapes us': Colson Whitehead on 'Crook Manifesto'
15:50
Amanpour Daria Kaleniuk U
Delay in Ukraine NATO membership will cost people their lives, says activist
14:56
