Wanted by Hong Kong, activist says he's paving his way home
Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law speaks with Bianna Golodryga about the bounty issued by the Hong Kong authorities for his arrest. In response, Hong Kong's security bureau said the police's actions are "reasonable, rational, legal, and indeed necessary."
