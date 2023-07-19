Video Ad Feedback
Study: Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. die or become permanently disabled every year because of misdiagnosis
A new study shows nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. die or become permanently disabled every year because their disease or medical condition was misdiagnosed. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why this seems to happen so often.
03:44 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
