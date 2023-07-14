Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths discusses her heart-wrenching debut novel 'Promise'

Promise Cover
Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths talks to Christiane Amanpour about her first novel "Promise" and they discuss the attack on her husband, the author Salman Rushdie.
