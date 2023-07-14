Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths discusses her heart-wrenching debut novel 'Promise'
14:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian system of stability 'is beginning to collapse,' says Russian journalist
11:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
When homophobia enabled a serial killer in 90's New York
15:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Vermont floods: coping with devastation in a 'brave little state'
10:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
World leaders are 'burying their heads in the sand' on migration crisis, says expert
06:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We're at day 500 of this war and no one's going anywhere,' says U.S. NATO Ambassador
07:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We're saying to Netanyahu no to dictatorship, yes to democracy,' says prominent Israeli entrepreneur
10:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine is ready for NATO but NATO isn't ready for Ukraine, says fmr. ambassador
11:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The heat will kill you first': Author tracks climate crisis in real time
09:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican presidential hopeful says AI could help security issues
09:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The world is starting to understand we will defeat Maduro,' says Venezuelan opposition politician
09:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Serious as a heart attack': Economic historian Adam Tooze on U.S.-China relations
10:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Russia is a bizarre country': Historian Nina Khruscheva on a strange few weeks in Moscow
12:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Beaten for eating ice cream: Ex-Afghan diplomat on life under Taliban
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin looks 'incredibly weak,' says former U.S. defense official
11:15
Now playing- Source: CNN