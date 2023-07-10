Amanpour 15 videos
Ukraine is ready for NATO but NATO isn't ready for Ukraine, says fmr. ambassador
11:36
'The heat will kill you first': Author tracks climate crisis in real time
09:31
Mexican presidential hopeful says AI could help security issues
09:44
'The world is starting to understand we will defeat Maduro,' says Venezuelan opposition politician
09:43
'Serious as a heart attack': Economic historian Adam Tooze on U.S.-China relations
10:34
'Russia is a bizarre country': Historian Nina Khruscheva on a strange few weeks in Moscow
12:05
Beaten for eating ice cream: Ex-Afghan diplomat on life under Taliban
02:42
Putin looks 'incredibly weak,' says former U.S. defense official
11:15
Israel must 'stop using the sledgehammer' against Palestinians, says aid chief
13:08
We are the most stable country in the EU: French Minister on riot aftermath
09:45
The tragic presidency of James Garfield, one of America's most admired leaders
11:41
Billie Jean King: 'I know it's tough, but players should always speak to the media'
18:16
Should Ukraine join NATO? A historian and former NATO chief debate
15:19
The EU cannot afford to lose us, says president of Georgia
09:05
AI needs 'a new era of law and regulation,' says Microsoft president
19:06
