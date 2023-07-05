Video Ad Feedback
We are the most stable country in the EU: French Minister on riot aftermath
French Minister Clément Beaune tells Bianna Golodryga that things are returning to normal after France's recent riots but he warns that extremist parties are trying to take advantage of the crisis.
The tragic presidency of James Garfield, one of America's most admired leaders
Billie Jean King: 'I know it's tough, but players should always speak to the media'
Should Ukraine join NATO? A historian and former NATO chief debate
The EU cannot afford to lose us, says president of Georgia
AI needs 'a new era of law and regulation,' says Microsoft president
Meet the kids suing their state over climate change
Yermak: Ukraine will talk with any country who respects territorial integrity
Prigozhin destroys 'myth that everything in Russia is under control': Head of Zelensky's office
David Miliband: 'More humane and coherent policy' will put human smugglers out of business
Democracy at the heart of Biden's foreign policy? 'The evidence suggests otherwise,' says columnist
Ukraine can protect NATO countries from Russian threat, says former Ukrainian Defense Minister
'Mafia mentality': US diplomat on Putin vs Prigozhin
'These two characters are not the forgiving type': Nina Khrushcheva on Putin and Prigozhin
Obama: Young leaders are 'ready to run the race'
