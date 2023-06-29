Amanpour 15 videos
Should Ukraine join NATO? A historian and former NATO chief debate
15:19
Billie Jean King: 'I know it's tough, but players should always speak to the media'
18:16
The EU cannot afford to lose us, says president of Georgia
09:05
AI needs 'a new era of law and regulation,' says Microsoft president
19:06
Meet the kids suing their state over climate change
15:15
Yermak: Ukraine will talk with any country who respects territorial integrity
08:24
Prigozhin destroys 'myth that everything in Russia is under control': Head of Zelensky's office
04:52
David Miliband: 'More humane and coherent policy' will put human smugglers out of business
10:17
Democracy at the heart of Biden's foreign policy? 'The evidence suggests otherwise,' says columnist
09:27
Ukraine can protect NATO countries from Russian threat, says former Ukrainian Defense Minister
10:06
'Mafia mentality': US diplomat on Putin vs Prigozhin
10:39
'These two characters are not the forgiving type': Nina Khrushcheva on Putin and Prigozhin
10:05
Obama: Young leaders are 'ready to run the race'
22:34
Obama & Amanpour: The Full World Exclusive Interview
29:03
Putin miscalculated invasion and 'completely underestimated Zelensky,' says historian
07:12
