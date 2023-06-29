zelensky stoltenberg nato
Video Ad Feedback
Should Ukraine join NATO? A historian and former NATO chief debate
Amanpour
Ahead of the NATO summit in July, former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen and historian Stephen Wertheim discuss if Ukraine should be invited to join the alliance.
15:19 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
zelensky stoltenberg nato
Video Ad Feedback
Should Ukraine join NATO? A historian and former NATO chief debate
15:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jun-Jul 1966: Billie Jean King of the USA holds the trophy aloft after her victory in the Women's Singles event at the Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in London. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Video Ad Feedback
Billie Jean King: 'I know it's tough, but players should always speak to the media'
18:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
georgian president
Video Ad Feedback
The EU cannot afford to lose us, says president of Georgia
09:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Microsoft's vice chair and president Brad Smith poses for a photo session at the Palais Brongniart during the fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, on November 12, 2022. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
AI needs 'a new era of law and regulation,' says Microsoft president
19:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Lander Busse
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the kids suing their state over climate change
15:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Andriy Yermak
Video Ad Feedback
Yermak: Ukraine will talk with any country who respects territorial integrity
08:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prigozhin
Video Ad Feedback
Prigozhin destroys 'myth that everything in Russia is under control': Head of Zelensky's office
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, June 14, 2023. Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Video Ad Feedback
David Miliband: 'More humane and coherent policy' will put human smugglers out of business
10:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden speaks during a high-speed internet infrastructure announcement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Democracy at the heart of Biden's foreign policy? 'The evidence suggests otherwise,' says columnist
09:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky stoltenberg nato
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine can protect NATO countries from Russian threat, says former Ukrainian Defense Minister
10:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin & Prigozhin
Video Ad Feedback
'Mafia mentality': US diplomat on Putin vs Prigozhin
10:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin prigozhin SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
'These two characters are not the forgiving type': Nina Khrushcheva on Putin and Prigozhin
10:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obama young leaders
Video Ad Feedback
Obama: Young leaders are 'ready to run the race'
22:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OBAMA AMANPOUR INTERVIEW
Video Ad Feedback
Obama & Amanpour: The Full World Exclusive Interview
29:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Macmillan
Video Ad Feedback
Putin miscalculated invasion and 'completely underestimated Zelensky,' says historian
07:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN