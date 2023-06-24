Extreme weather in Asia: Heat in Beijing and floods in India
Parts of Asia are being hit by extreme weather. Beijing temperature records were smashed for the hottest day in June, and nearly 500,000 people in northeast India have been affected by severe flooding. Meteorologist Chad Myers explains.
02:13 - Source: CNN
