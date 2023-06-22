Special Olympics Shriver
Special Olympics 'tear down the walls' of discrimination, says chairman Timothy Shriver
Amanpour
Bianna Golodryga talks to Special Olympics Chairman Timothy Shriver about the current games in Berlin and following in the footsteps of the game's founder, his mother Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
11:01 - Source: CNN
