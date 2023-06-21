Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting between U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce speaks and with Su Chia-chyuan, President of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.
In Taiwan, 'The stakes are going up, the risks are getting higher.': Retired Admirals' warning on China
Amanpour
Retired US Admirals Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr. talk to Christiane Amanpour about the rising risks around Taiwan and the high-level US-China talks in Beijing.
13:52 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting between U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce speaks and with Su Chia-chyuan, President of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.
In Taiwan, 'The stakes are going up, the risks are getting higher.': Retired Admirals' warning on China
13:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ngozi
'Decoupling and fragmentation will be very costly for the world,' says WTO chief
08:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Alikhani
From Isfahan to New York: An Iranian star chef shares her journey
07:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) walks through the Parliamentary Estate on his way to Portcullis House in central London on March 22, 2023, to attend Parliament's Privileges Committee hearing. - Britain's former prime minister Boris Johnson re-entered the bear pit of parliamentary inquisition on Wednesday for a grilling about "Partygate" that could decide his political future. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
With Boris Johnson, Britons had 'a monster on their hands,' says fmr. Tory MP
15:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Anita Hill
'The American public has lost confidence in the Supreme Court,' Anita Hill tells Amanpour
11:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Badiucao
He says China tried to shut down his art exhibit. Hear his response
11:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin nuclear weapons accouncement vpx
Ukrainian ambassador to UK: Putin is 'blackmailing all of us'
12:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields: 'Most of my movies you couldn't make today'
19:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Vali Nasr
'Pariah' leaders in the Middle East know the U.S. needs them, expert says
15:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Haugen
'We are running an experiment' on children, says Facebook whistleblower
12:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Garry
Most Russians 'sitting on the fence and waiting for this horror to end,' says Garry Kasparov
13:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Snyder
Historian Timothy Snyder: Trump indictment isn't exceptional, it's normal
19:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Sudano
'She really was a true artist': The life and legacy of Donna Summer
09:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DORAL, FL - OCTOBER 30: Team Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC putts on the 18th green during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
When geopolitics and sport collide
10:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Cordero
Legal analyst: Charges against Trump represent 'significant legal jeopardy'
08:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN