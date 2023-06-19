Amanpour 15 videos
With Boris Johnson, Britons had 'a monster on their hands,' says fmr. Tory MP
15:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The American public has lost confidence in the Supreme Court,' Anita Hill tells Amanpour
11:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
He says China tried to shut down his art exhibit. Hear his response
11:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian ambassador to UK: Putin is 'blackmailing all of us'
12:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brooke Shields: 'Most of my movies you couldn't make today'
19:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Pariah' leaders in the Middle East know the U.S. needs them, expert says
15:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We are running an experiment' on children, says Facebook whistleblower
12:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Most Russians 'sitting on the fence and waiting for this horror to end,' says Garry Kasparov
13:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Historian Timothy Snyder: Trump indictment isn't exceptional, it's normal
19:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She really was a true artist': The life and legacy of Donna Summer
09:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
When geopolitics and sport collide
10:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legal analyst: Charges against Trump represent 'significant legal jeopardy'
08:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
China and US are not heading towards confrontation, says NSC's John Kirby
13:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Refund the community': Ellison pushes back on 'defund the police'
13:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Chris Coons: Dam breach a 'repeat' of Russia's 'ongoing war crimes'
16:46
Now playing- Source: CNN