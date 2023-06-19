Amanpour Anita Hill
'The American public has lost confidence in the Supreme Court,' Anita Hill tells Amanpour
Amanpour
As America observes Juneteenth, Christiane Amanpour speaks to lawyer and Brandeis University Professor Anita Hill about rights and ethical issues in the U.S. judicial system.
11:07
