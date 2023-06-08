Brandi Tuck portrait for video cnnheroes
She reluctantly volunteered at a homeless shelter on spring break. It changed her life -- and thousands of others
Rather than hitting the beach for spring break in college, Brandi Tuck reluctantly joined a service trip, volunteering at a homeless shelter. A little boy there asked her to stay, and in that moment she found her calling. In 2008, she started a nonprofit now known as Path Home, that has provided shelter, services, and support to more than 10,000 parents and children in Portland, Oregon. Today, her group has a beautiful new shelter designed to help people heal from the trauma of homelessness and find permanent housing.
07:23 - Source: CNN
