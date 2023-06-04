On GPS: America courts the world
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tells Fareed how the US is working to build relationships with countries across the world, including countries that don't fully support Ukraine or that object to certain US policies.
05:41 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 14 videos
On GPS: America courts the world
05:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jay Leno shows his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing- Source: KCAL
'A very Canadian break-in': Polite criminal steals cupcakes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN