The Lead Paula Reid_00045729.png
Former President Donald Trump ignores questions about CNN's blockbuster reporting on the classified documents investigation but claims he's a victim of federal investigations
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dog attacks coyote
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing
- Source: KCAL
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a comprehensive review of the opioid painkillers that triggered the nation's ongoing drug overdose epidemic is in the works. But FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faces skepticism about the long-promised review from lawmakers, experts and advocates after years of delay. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Billionaire family protected from opioid civil cases in exchange for $6 billion settlement
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carnival passenger vpx
Cruise passenger recounts life-threatening return from Bahamas
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nova scotia wildfire thumb vpx
Dashcam video shows family escaping wildfire in Canada
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster
See why people are flocking to see body of nun 4 years after her burial
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023. Holmes has asked a federal judge, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, to allow her to remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30, to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam.
What to know about Elizabeth Holmes as she heads to prison
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sun Image 2
See a sunspot larger than planet Earth
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
workplace expert jessica kriegel
Workplace expert explains how CEOs are being dragged into culture wars
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight.
Passenger opens plane emergency exit midair
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UMass Boston Grads 2023
Commencement speaker surprises grads with lavish gift
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks cracks up crowd at Harvard commencement speech
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lawmakers clean memorial vpx
Members of Congress hand-wash Vietnam Veterans Memorial
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeopardy ben chan contestant
'Jeopardy!' fans in uproar after a single letter ends nine-day winning streak
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this photo illustration a computer screen and mobile phone display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. - According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix viewership is on the rise during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN