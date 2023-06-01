NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Kosovo Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
'Plenty of blame' to spread around in the Balkans: Former Swedish Prime Minister on Kosovo violence
Amanpour
Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt talks to Bianna Golodryga about his country's efforts to join NATO, if Ukraine will join the alliance and he gives his take on the latest unrest in Kosovo.
16:11 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Kosovo Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
'Plenty of blame' to spread around in the Balkans: Former Swedish Prime Minister on Kosovo violence
16:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Hinojosa
A year later, Uvalde needs 'love and attention,' says correspondent Maria Hinojosa
13:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Kershner
Israel 'more divided than ever,' says author
15:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
4167_D047_00752_R Actors Ritu Arya and Priya Kansara on the set of director Nida Manzoor's POLITE SOCIETY, a Focus Features release. Credit: Saima Khalid / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC.
Filmmaker Nida Manzoor on her action-packed labor of love 'Polite Society'
11:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Peter One
A comeback decades in the making
07:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Abrams
Stacey Abrams: 'Global democracy requires protection'
16:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multi-storey apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow on May 30, 2023. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
US does not support attacks on Russia, says US Ambassador to NATO
09:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour Gordon
Wyoming governor: There's 'no real silver bullet' for conserving Colorado River
11:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The US Capitol dome is seen from the base of the Washington Monument as the sun rises on November 9, 2022 in Washington, DC.
'Do we really want to harm our veterans?' says CNN's national security analyst on debt ceiling talks
09:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 23: Abortion-rights activists wait for state lawmakers to arrive before a Senate vote on a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy at the South Carolina Statehouse on May 23, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. A bi-partisan group of five women led a filibuster that failed to block the legislation. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Block on SC abortion law sets up state Supreme Court showdown
12:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman The Sign
'Everyone who comes to see this play, wake up!'
15:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This picture taken on January 23, 2023 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. - ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden's fmr. top AI adviser: 'We need a different playbook'
15:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman Bryan Adams
Rock legend calls for peace in anti-war anthem
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AUGUSTA, GA - JUNE 8: Reality Winner exits the Augusta Courthouse June 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. Winner is an intelligence industry contractor accused of leaking National Security Agency (NSA) documents. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
An inside look at the life and legal troubles of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner
13:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AMAN RACHEL REEVES
Labour hoping to 'restore UK's economic dignity at home and abroad'
15:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN