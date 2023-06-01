'Plenty of blame' to spread around in the Balkans: Former Swedish Prime Minister on Kosovo violence
Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt talks to Bianna Golodryga about his country's efforts to join NATO, if Ukraine will join the alliance and he gives his take on the latest unrest in Kosovo.
16:11 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
'Plenty of blame' to spread around in the Balkans: Former Swedish Prime Minister on Kosovo violence
16:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
A year later, Uvalde needs 'love and attention,' says correspondent Maria Hinojosa
13:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israel 'more divided than ever,' says author
15:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Filmmaker Nida Manzoor on her action-packed labor of love 'Polite Society'
11:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
A comeback decades in the making
07:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stacey Abrams: 'Global democracy requires protection'
16:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
US does not support attacks on Russia, says US Ambassador to NATO
09:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wyoming governor: There's 'no real silver bullet' for conserving Colorado River
11:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Do we really want to harm our veterans?' says CNN's national security analyst on debt ceiling talks
09:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Block on SC abortion law sets up state Supreme Court showdown
12:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Everyone who comes to see this play, wake up!'
15:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden's fmr. top AI adviser: 'We need a different playbook'
15:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rock legend calls for peace in anti-war anthem
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
An inside look at the life and legal troubles of NSA whistleblower Reality Winner
13:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Labour hoping to 'restore UK's economic dignity at home and abroad'
15:49
Now playing- Source: CNN