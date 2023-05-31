Peter One
A comeback decades in the making
Amanpour
Musician Peter One's country and folk-inspired sound made him a star in the Ivory Coast in the 1980s. 38 years later, he's making his U.S. debut with his new album "Come Back To Me."
