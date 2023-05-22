TL 4P / Manu Raju / Jake Tapper / LIVE_00020817.png
Speaker McCarthy says Republicans and Democrats need to make a deal on spending cuts and the debt ceiling
The Lead
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans and Democrats need to make a deal on spending cuts and the debt ceiling this week to avoid an economic catastrophe. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
05:51 - Source: CNN
