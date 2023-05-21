exp GPS 0521 Khan on Pakistan army_00050429.png
On GPS: Khan vs. Pakistan's army
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tells Fareed why the army is against him and why he fears his life is in danger.
05:59 - Source: CNN
