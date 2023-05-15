'Huge disappointment' for Turkish opposition: An expert explains election results
Turkey expert Asli Aydintasbas tells Christiane Amanpour what the country's crucial election results mean and explains how President Erdogan has brought the country to an "anti-American" place.
12:59 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
'Huge disappointment' for Turkish opposition: An expert explains election results
12:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'One giant crime scene': Uncovering the historical treatment of Native American children
10:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden's new border policy just another 'band-aid,' says journalist Caitlin Dickerson
16:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is the way of Pakistan': Explaining the arrest of Imran Khan
13:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Coronations, tragedies, and a swig of brandy: The extraordinary life of Anne Glenconner
17:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The strength of this victory is undeniable': Assessing the Carroll verdict
16:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
After 20 years in power, will Erdogan win again in Turkey?
07:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Press freedom under scrutiny as Turkey votes
07:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Grannies - but not in the traditional sense': Meet the Swiss women suing over climate change
13:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iran expert: Nuclear program 'advancing at the speed of light'
16:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
The coronation of King Charles III: Pomp, politics and a slice of quiche
20:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mining 'the truth that tickles' in 'Summer, 1976'
18:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Remembering Shireen Abu Akleh on World Press Freedom Day
15:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Understanding Sandra Day O'Connor's 'first' legacy (March 2019)
12:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
How cellist Yo-Yo Ma is trying to bring us together
09:26
Now playing- Source: CNN