Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu
'Huge disappointment' for Turkish opposition: An expert explains election results
Amanpour
Turkey expert Asli Aydintasbas tells Christiane Amanpour what the country's crucial election results mean and explains how President Erdogan has brought the country to an "anti-American" place.
