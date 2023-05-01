Amanpour 15 videos
Why this South Carolina Republican blocked her state's near-total abortion ban
09:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You don't start with love, you end with love': Jemima Khan on arranged marriage and her new romcom
15:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tunisian opposition leader's daughter speaks out on father's arrest
13:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We're in this for the long haul,' says Wall Street Journal's editor on Evan Gershkovich's arrest
14:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
A never-before-seen interview with civil rights icon Harry Belafonte
15:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
In 2012, Harry Belafonte recorded a message for future viewers. Watch what he said
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
A plea for a return to Republican values, from the 'Live Free or Die' state
16:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Political will within NATO is 'lacking,' says Ukrainian FM
15:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It shouldn't be courageous to do what is right': Tennessee legislators speak out after Biden meeting
15:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Helping heal the horrors of war
09:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden betting voters are looking for a 'safer harbor'
13:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Writing into the gray areas' in 'Transatlantic'
13:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert: Sudanese generals lack 'the will' to commit to a ceasefire
08:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO Secretary-General reacts to Pentagon leaks
13:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Musk is 'vandalizing' Twitter, says former Twitter exec
09:03
Now playing- Source: CNN