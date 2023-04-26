WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: (L-R) Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson, state Rep. Justin Jones, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden and state Rep. Justin Pearson meet at the White House April 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden met with the representatives to discuss ongoing efforts to ban assault weapons. Pearson and Jones were expelled from the Tennessee legislature after protesting during a session, but were recently reinstated. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
'It shouldn't be courageous to do what is right': Tennessee legislators speak out after Biden meeting
Amanpour
Tennessee state representatives Justin J. Pearson and Gloria Johnson talk to Christiane Amanpour about their meeting with President Biden and how they hope to use their newly prominent platform.
15:39 - Source: CNN
Amanpour
