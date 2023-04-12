north korea marquardt dnt
'One bad decision away' from nuclear annihilation: The case for peace with North Korea
Amanpour
Former deputy commander of US Indo-Pacific command Dan Leaf tells Christiane Amanpour a permanent peace agreement with North Korea is vital for global security.
