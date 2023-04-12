Amanpour 16 videos
'One bad decision away' from nuclear annihilation: The case for peace with North Korea
11:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Panetta on security leak: 'No question' it will impact Ukraine war
15:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is Europe's role in Taiwan? An expert and diplomat debate Macron's remarks
16:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Katie Porter on abortion access: 'We're fighting for freedom, we're fighting for justice'
16:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli occupation is the 'source of all violence,' says Palestinian Prime Minister
17:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
25 years of peace and compromise in Northern Ireland
12:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Sabotage... is at the very core of the American identity,' says director of climate thriller
12:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
'All sides benefit' in current conflict, says Middle East expert
06:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli journalist sees 'good chance of things de-escalating'
08:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
On Trump, the GOP 'have laced the straitjacket they are now wearing,' says expert
14:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
China cannot force Putin to the negotiating table, says expert
13:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
An inside look at the Supreme Court's swerve to the right
12:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was our 'rock' in a tough year: Friend of detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich speaks out
13:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fmr. US State Dept. advisor: Militarized action over Taiwan 'not a foregone conclusion'
11:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump case 'not an obvious slam dunk,' say legal experts
14:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear US official's warning for Americans in Russia
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN