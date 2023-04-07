Amanpour Macron visits China
China cannot force Putin to the negotiating table, says expert
Amanpour
Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center explains to Bianna Golodryga why he is pessimistic about Macron's mission in China.
13:16
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
An inside look at the Supreme Court's swerve to the right
12:03
Polina and Evan
He was our 'rock' in a tough year: Friend of detained American journalist Evan Gershkovich speaks out
13:35
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen meets the U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, U.S. April 5, 2023.
Fmr. US State Dept. advisor: Militarized action over Taiwan 'not a foregone conclusion'
11:17
Aman Mariotti Rozensweig
Trump case 'not an obvious slam dunk,' say legal experts
14:05
John Kirby SCREENGRAB March 31 2023
Hear US official's warning for Americans in Russia
00:57
Amanpour Kirby
'Leave now,' US official warns Americans in Russia
11:54
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer walks by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he continues his investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 18, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The facts behind the 'unprecedented' indictment of Trump
12:30
Amanpour Persaud
Small island nations 'canaries in the mine' for climate change, says Barbados climate envoy
16:14
Amanpour Gilbert & George
Life underneath the arches, with Gilbert and George
17:48
Amanpour Dzharapova
'The whole Ukrainian nation is traumatized,' says Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister
13:32
Amanpour Van Hollen
Van Hollen: Important for U.S. to 'hold our friends accountable'
16:52
Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29, 2022. - Former tennis star Boris Becker will learn on Friday whether he faces a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy. The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, was convicted over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, failing to declare a property in Germany and concealing 825,000 euros ($866,500) of debt and shares in a tech firm. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Boris Becker: 'If prison doesn't humble you, I don't know what will'
18:41
Amanpour Sakran
'I cannot accept this as a reality for America, and I don't think any of us should': Trauma surgeon on mass shootings
13:07
Amanpour Livni
'As an Israeli, this is terrifying,' says former foreign minister
15:16
Protesters walk as they take part in a demonstration on a national action day, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Bordeaux, western France, on March 23, 2023. French President defiantly vowed to push through a controversial pensions reform on March 22, 2023, saying he was prepared to accept unpopularity in the face of sometimes violent protests.
Macron 'rational' on pension reform but French not ready to listen, says journalist
06:40
