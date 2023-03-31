A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer walks by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as he continues his investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 18, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The facts behind the 'unprecedented' indictment of Trump
Amanpour
Former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth discusses the facts around the case against Trump and explains why he can continue his run for president even if convicted.
