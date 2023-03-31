'That's how terror works': Russian-American journalist on arrest of WSJ reporter
Masha Gessen, staff writer at The New Yorker, tells Bianna Golodryga that the Kremlin's arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich rises to a new level of confrontation.
11:01 - Source: CNN
