Meet the man looking to bring more milk to Nigeria
Milk consumption across Africa lags behind other global regions; it's a statistic Ben Langat, managing director of FrieslandCampina, is looking to change. Langat talks to CNN's Stephanie Busari about creating infrastructure that is conducive for milk production as part of the company's growth goals.
