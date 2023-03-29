dubai world cup horse racing video card 1
Why Dubai World Cup is a draw for horse racing fans
The Dubai World Cup is one of the world's richest horse racing events. Tens of thousands of spectators from all over the globe gather to watch jockeys compete for a prize pool of more than $30 million.
02:39 - Source: CNN
Dubai Now 51 videos
dubai drone video 2
Drones are lighting up the sky in Dubai
02:51
- Source: CNN
theatre of digital art video card
Immersive NFTs are on display at this Dubai art space
01:55
- Source: CNN
museum of the future video card 1
Inside Dubai's Museum of the Future
02:58
- Source: CNN
wearable tech heat protection pkg_00010115.png
How this smart band can prevent overheating
02:17
- Source: CNN
exp intl squatwolf follow that startup_00002721.png
Influencers are helping this Dubai startup become a global brand
02:34
- Source: CNN
dubai POV car drifting video thumb
Why Dubai's car drifters are turning to a life lived sideways
02:06
- Source: CNN
aquapod dubai spc intl_00021917.png
Aqua Pods are floating modules for shopping and living
02:51
- Source: CNN
The smart manicure session at Lanour Beauty Lounge Dubai plants a tiny microchip over the fingernail, which can then be scanned to transfer selected data -- such as a digital business card, an Instagram handle or even a full restaurant menu if you're a waiter.
'Microchip manicure' turns your nails into business cards
01:22
- Source: CNN
RESTRICTED palm aerial video card
Dubai's Palm Jumeirah turns 20
01:48
- Source: CNN
forever rose beauty and the beast split
These rose creations can cost up to $80,000. Here's why
02:01
- Source: CNN
heart of europe coral influencer diving
Influencer regenerates coral life at Dubai's Heart of Europe megaproject
01:56
- Source: CNN
exp spc Think Big Gaming Industry_00011514.png
The rapid rise of gaming in the Middle East
02:34
- Source: CNN
dubai nft spc intl_00001410.png
Dubai galleries are turning their artworks into NFTs
02:30
- Source: CNN
craig fernandes, Lock&Stock
Networking at Dubai's AI and Blockchain summit
02:44
- Source: CNN
Alex Hirschi, Supercar Blondie
'Supercar Blondie' has driven 400 of the world's fastest cars
02:41
- Source: CNN
dubai chef vineet bhatia camel milk spc intl._00004506.png
Vineet Bhatia's special ingredient is camel milk from Dubai
02:36
- Source: CNN
mona kattan perfume dubai pov spc intl_00002130.png
Inside Mona Kattan's perfume library
02:36
- Source: CNN
dubai rainforest yoga green planet spc intl._00021206.png
Doing yoga in Dubai's 'rainforest'
02:20
- Source: CNN
amrita sethi video
Amrita Sethi is making NFT voice art
02:58
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail holocaust museum dubai
See inside the Arab world's first Holocaust exhibition
01:36
- Source: CNN
new topgolf dubai spc intl._00000818.png
Dubai golfers have a cooler option this summer
02:16
- Source: CNN
global gateway kitesurf spc intl_00003019.png
Blown away: the UAE's booming kitesurfing scene
02:14
- Source: CNN
exp Think Big Baraka trading platform spc_00012513.png
Is Baraka the Middle East's answer to Robinhood?
02:28
- Source: CNN
dubai food festival
Dubai Restaurant Week celebrates the city's dining scene
01:56
- Source: CNN
global gateway art dubai spc intl_00010307.png
Art Dubai brings together artists from around the world
02:18
- Source: CNN
exp think big future of streaming industry spc_00003323.png
Starzplay streaming platform is launching new Arabic content
02:21
- Source: CNN
dubai geometric pattern art workshop spc intl._00013809.png
Making geometric art in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue
01:58
- Source: CNN
dubai bird photography spc intl._00000000.png
An oasis for bird photography in Dubai's desert
02:09
- Source: CNN
follow that start up dubai one moto spc intl _00011802.png
This company wants to replace gas-powered motorcycles
01:27
- Source: CNN
Chef Nadia Parekh at Melange Dubai
Bakery with big ideas creates a stir in Dubai
02:20
- Source: CNN
exp spc Think Big Sustainable City_00002001.png
Eating locally grown food to boost sustainability
02:44
- Source: CNN
immersive fine dining dubai_00000000.png
Dubai restaurant serves food on talking plates
01:56
- Source: CNN
dubai coffee training spc intl._00000000.png
How to become a coffee expert in Dubai
01:49
- Source: CNN
exp spc Think Big Snowboard Dubai_00003805.png
Snowboard maker based in the desert
02:23
- Source: CNN
follow that startup noam azran israel beefree agro dubai gitex spc intl_00005119.png
Drone company competes in Dubai startup challenge
02:32
- Source: CNN
exp spc Think Big Gitex Futurist_00023523.png
This 'futurist-in-chief' says gaming could be bigger than the physical economy
02:37
- Source: CNN
global gateway dubai fitness_00000730.png
Dubai Fitness Challenge: A 30-day mission to get people moving
02:22
- Source: CNN
gyrocopter dubai tour spc intl._00010704.png
An adrenaline ride over Dubai
01:14
- Source: CNN
Dubai flower garden leisure spc intl._00011303.png
Smell the roses in Dubai's flower oasis
01:22
- Source: CNN
exp Dubai Miracle Garden_00002001.png
The man behind Dubai's record-breaking garden
02:39
- Source: CNN
think big linkedin ali matar
What will you need to land the job of tomorrow?
02:31
- Source: CNN
dubai ride spc intl_00013811.png
Cyclists take to Dubai's streets for fitness challenge
01:54
- Source: CNN
Irish Perez is the co-founder and CEO of Instorya
Dubai community keeps founder's business alive
02:22
- Source: CNN
exp Think Big Dubai Emirates Interview_00003103.png
When will business travel recover?
02:31
- Source: CNN
World's largest painting on canvas gets ready for auction.
The world's largest canvas painting finished
01:59
- Source: CNN
dubai school biodomes spc intl_00010207.jpg
Biodomes are the new classroom in this Dubai school
02:30
- Source: CNN
dubai aquarium global gateway spc intl_00000000.jpg
Swimming inside the Dubai Aquarium
02:42
- Source: CNN
global gateway dubai360 1
Inside one of the world's largest virtual cities
02:21
- Source: CNN
dubai smart ambulance spc intl_00020117.jpg
Is this the ambulance of the future?
02:41
- Source: CNN
A screenshot of the UAE's Mars probe taking off from Japan.
UAE successfully launches the Arab world's first Mars mission
02:26
- Source: CNN