LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: Yusuf/Cat Stevens performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
How does Yusuf/Cat Stevens feel about performing at Glastonbury? 'Petrified'
Amanpour
Musician Yusuf/Cat Stevens talks to Christiane Amanpour about his new album "King of a Land" and they discuss his performance anxiety ahead of taking the stage at the Glastonbury festival.
15:22 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 16 videos
15:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
