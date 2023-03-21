Sister of American detained in Iran shares letter she handed to Biden
Neda Sharghi, sister of detained American Emad Shargi, says she asked President Biden to meet with their family.
10:17 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Sister of American detained in Iran shares letter she handed to Biden
10:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ted Lasso' star takes question from 'familiar face' at White House press briefing
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how to keep your passwords safe, according to this hacker
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox producer claims she was 'bullied and intimidated' in Dominion case
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Big money has transformed March Madness. Here's how
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ron DeSantis takes a shot at Trump, drawing laughter
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Chinese citizens think of Putin's war in Ukraine
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-prosecutor breaks down Trump's worst case scenarios
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bruce Willis' wife shares moving message on husband's 68th birthday
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actor pushes back on character's comparison to Fox News founder
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Gupta reacts to new analysis claims about Covid-19 raccoon dogs origin theory
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Best day ever!': Family catches great white shark while on fishing trip
01:32
Now playing- Source: wsvn
Hear what weakened First Republic Bank and triggered $30B bailout
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
See pilot's runway view and how he navigates close calls
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN