Xi and Putin alliance a 'marriage of convenience,' says NSC's John Kirby
Amanpour
The US National Security Council's John Kirby tells Christiane Amanpour that Chinese and Russian leaders are "basically trying to use each other" to challenge the US and Europe.
Amanpour Khan
'Children are not the spoils of war': ICC Chief Prosecutor on Putin arrest warrant
NASIRIYAH, IRAQ - DECEMBER 02: A U.S. Army armored vehicle flies an American flag as it provides security escort for a convoy of vehicles pulling equipment that is heading to Kuwait from Camp Adder as the Army continues to send it's soldiers and equipment home and the base is prepared to be handed back to the Iraqi government later this month on December 2, 2011 at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq. The United States military continues its pullout of the country by the end of this year, after eight years of war and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
'You cannot bomb a nation and then tell it to become a democracy,' says Iraqi on war's anniversary
Amanpour Beckley Milov
China, Russia experts call out the 'uneasy relationship behind the facade'
Amanpour Halevy
Former Mossad head: 'I cannot accept Netanyahu continuing to lead the country'
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 10: President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a message for the media as part of the '2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacional on January 10, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. President Lopez Obrador, USA President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather in Mexico from January 9 to 11 as part of the 10th North American Leaders' Summit. The agenda includes topics on the climate change, immigration, trade and economic integration, security among others. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Mexican president's electoral reform 'raises red flags,' says journalist
Amanpour Iraq 20
'Americans need to see these photographs': Reflecting on Iraq War anniversary
Amanpour F. Murray Abraham
For F. Murray Abraham, his work is his salvation
WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: White House national security advisor Stephen Hadley (2L) and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (R) listen to U.S. President George W. Bush (C) speak during a video teleconference to Iraq from the White House September 17, 2007 in Washington, DC. President Bush spoke with reconstruction and military leaders about progress in Iraq. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images)
Former Bush Advisor: America's power is not what it was 20 years ago
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians and a cyclist pass by the Silicon Valley Bank branch office in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kori Suzuki/File Photo
The collapse of SVB and the 'age of easy money'
Demonstrators gather during a protest against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahus coalition government and proposed judicial reforms in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Protestors are seeking to derail a proposal by Netanyahu and allies to make it easier for the state to appoint judges and limit the Supreme Courts authority to strike down legislation. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Israel 'might see massive civil disobedience' if judicial overhaul passes, says Mideast analyst
TALLINN, ESTONIA - MARCH 01: Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, (not pictured) at the Tapa Army Base on March 1, 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Poland earlier today and is now in Estonia for further talks. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
'If aggression pays off, then there are no limits': Estonian PM on why Ukraine support must continue
TOPSHOT - About fourty migrants, fom various origins, carry an inflatable boat towards the water before they attempt to cross the Channel illegally to Britain, near the northern French city of Gravelines on July 11, 2022. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
UK is 'abandoning the right to asylum' with new immigration policy, says expert
TOPSHOT - A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows shows a demonstrator raising his arms and makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19, 2022. - Fresh protests broke out on September 19 in Iran over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police" that enforces a strict dress code, local media reported. Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran's morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran's former women's minister on 'first global revolution shaped by women'
shamima begum sky feb 2019
With ISIS fall, Europe faces returnees dilemma (February 2019)
Amanpour Feig
Director Paul Feig invites us to enjoy 'Cocktail Time!'
