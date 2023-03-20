Former CNN Iraq correspondent reflects on the 20th anniversary of US invasion
Former CNN correspondent Princess Rym Al-Ali of Jordan, formerly Rym Brahimi, was one of the few international journalists on the ground in Baghdad when the US invaded Iraq. Al-Ali joins CNN's Becky Anderson to reflect on her time there.
12:37 - Source: CNN
