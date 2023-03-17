Culture to agriculture: The innovators driving social change in Senegal
A new generation of entrepreneurs is disrupting industries across multiple sectors in Senegal -- from the country's first urban dance studio to a pan-African network of strawberry farms.
22:30 - Source: CNN
