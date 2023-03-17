MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 10: President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a message for the media as part of the '2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacional on January 10, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. President Lopez Obrador, USA President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gather in Mexico from January 9 to 11 as part of the 10th North American Leaders' Summit. The agenda includes topics on the climate change, immigration, trade and economic integration, security among others. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Mexican president's electoral reform 'raises red flags,' says journalist
Amanpour
Michael Holmes speaks with Peniley Ramirez, a Mexican investigative journalist, on the ongoing violence in the country and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's attempts to reform the electoral process.
11:32 - Source: CNN
