Helping Tanzania's children trapped in domestic servitude
Angela Benedicto was exploited as a domestic worker. Now, she helps children in Tanzania who have been in the same situation.
01:30 - Source: CNN
CNN Freedom Project 47 videos
Helping Tanzania's children trapped in domestic servitude
01:30
mfd kendall alaimo video card 1
Artist gives a voice to trafficking survivors
02:35
university of dayton abolition ohio video card 1
University students work to S.T.O.P. human trafficking
03:09
mfd curie metropolitan high school chicago video card 2
This Chicago high school is setting the stage for change
03:19
cfp global forum abu dhabi spc intl_00355905.png
Students bring their voices to the fight against modern slavery
59:46
becky anderson forum
Students challenge human trafficking
59:01
cfp mfd global forum spc intl_00191618.png
MyFreedomDay Global Forum takes on modern slavery
25:02
cfp silk slaves doc spc intl_00112724.png
India's silk slaves are forced to work to pay off debts
22:49
Screengrab India child labor 3
India sees increase in child trafficking amid pandemic
04:21
planet prancer 3
Teacher prances across US to fight slavery
03:06
cfp colombia benposta_00000508.jpg
Shelter for children who suffered in Colombia conflict
02:04
cfp libya migrants youngsters_00011924.jpg
Rescued migrants tell of abuse in Libya
02:53
Victory video 2
Migrant returns home to brutal reality
03:57
03 CNN Nima undercover Nigeria
Smuggled by Nigeria's 'pushermen'
05:58
CFP Jordan Isa's Story_00013908.jpg
The house maids exploited in Jordan
05:10
CFP Jordan Tamkeen _00045030.jpg
Protecting migrant domestic workers in Jordan
05:10
cfp italy nigeria sex trafficking_00013911.jpg
Trafficked for sex in Italy
02:50
nigeria benin trafficking damon cfp pkg_00005810.jpg
Traffickers use faith to lure Nigerian women
04:50
CFP Nepal Organ Kavre_00005905.jpg
Duped into donating kidneys
01:26
CFP Nepal Organ Duped _00001712.jpg
Kidney victims lament over their fate
01:01
CFP Nepal Organ Victim_00003707.jpg
Tricked into donating kidney
01:59
ns cfp cambodia trafficking brewster follow up_00002616.jpg
Impacting the lives of trafficked children
06:00
dnt clancy saudi filipino maid burned_00000805.jpg
Maid allegedly burned by Saudi employer
03:29
cfp walmsley teen actors take on human trafficking_00022115.jpg
Teen actors take on human trafficking
02:33
A policeman stand beside children holding as members of Lagos based civil society groups hold rally calling for the release of missing Chibok school girls at the state government house, in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 5, 2014. Boko Haram on Monday claimed the abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in northern Nigeria that has triggered international outrage, threatening to sell them as "slaves". "I abducted your girls, " the Islamist group's leader Abubakar Shekau said in the 57-minute video obtained by AFP, referring to the 276 students kidnapped from their boarding school in Chibok, Borno state, three weeks ago.
Nigeria: The Slavery Connection
02:18
cfp brazil world cup prostitution darlington pkg_00033305.jpg
World Cup highlights prostitution crisis
04:12
cfo cocoa nomics full _00000000.jpg
CNN Freedom Project: Cocoa-nomics
25:06
Can reform ever come to cocoa industry?
07:28
cfp cocoa nomics clip 4_00012626.jpg
Cocoa farmers taste chocolate for first time
01:40
cfp cocoa nomics clip 2_00001714.jpg
'Cocoa-nomics': Certified child free cocoa
01:33
cfp cocoa nomics clip 1_00012506.jpg
'Cocoa-nomics': The issue of child labor
01:47
Women line outside a Phnom Penh karaoke bar where sex is sold. There are many such establishments on the road to Svay Pak, on the outskirts of the Cambodian capital.
Fighting sex trafficking in Cambodia
03:37
ctw cfp international cyber sex rings mann pkg_00022910.jpg
Fighting international cyber sex rings
04:11
uk pedophile ring busted tomkins pkg_00002020.jpg
Internet facilitating global child abuse
04:38
cfp duthiers gambia child brides_00010402.jpg
Girl talked her way out of marriage
02:16
vd.cfp.ana.journalist_00010211.jpg
Disguised journalist infiltrates slavery
03:46
cfp trafficking tech chris wheelock pkg part 3_00012129.jpg
Technology aids human trafficking
03:37
cambodia main
Confronting the traffickers
02:12
ctf cambodia trafficking
Cambodia: How students fight slavery
03:35
cfp nepal kamlari somra pkg_00001630.jpg
Activist fights practice of selling girls
03:25
ctw.cfp.chong.kim.eden.film_00033325.jpg
'Eden': Story of a sex slave in the U.S.
05:25
pkg cfp anderson global slavery index_00012020.jpg
Tracking global slavery
03:03
cfp pkg sweeney china child trafficking_00005013.jpg
Police rescue 92 babies from traffickers
01:28
Sex trafficking in South Florida
03:24
A tragic past turns into positive action
03:15
Undercover effort against prostitution
03:02
Former sex trafficking victim speaks out
03:36
